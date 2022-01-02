England batter Jos Buttler expressed disappointment after South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket. De Kock on Thursday announced his shock retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Cricket South Africa (CSA) said De Kock has cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format.

The wicket-keeper batter and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born in the coming days.

"That's Quinton's own personal situation, but as a fan of cricket and a huge fan of his, I'm disappointed that he's at that stage. I love watching him bat, keep wickets and play Test cricket. The world of cricket will miss him in that format. But I guess commend him for making a decision that's right for him," said Jos Buttler as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Regarding the catches dropped in the third Ashes Test in Melbourne, Buttler said that it was one of the worst feelings.

"It's a very lonely place dropping a catch. It's one of the worst feelings in cricket, letting down your mates. It doesn't just hurt you, it hurts the whole team. You've certainly got to be able to be very strong with your character to try to come through that. Especially when you're wicketkeeping, there's nowhere to hide," said Buttler.

Buttler further added that he still wishes to play in the Test format even after an abysmal show in the Ashes.

"It's certainly my ambition. I don't think I'd have put as much into it as I have done if it wasn't. I have fantastic family support - they're very supportive of me and my career and make a lot of sacrifices for that. That's one thing that gives you a lot of motivation and drive to try to make it all worth it. It's certainly maintained my drive and ambition to try and play," said Buttler.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5.