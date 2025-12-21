Jemimah Rodrigues was one of the stars of India's historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 triumph. The 25-year-old smashed an unforgettable unbeaten 127 in the semi-final against Australia to help India pull off the highest successful run chase in the history of women's cricket. One of the most energetic members of the Indian women's team, Jemimah revealed exactly how she used that quality of hers to turn it into a superpower, elaborating on it at the NDTV Indian of the Year ceremony.

"Yes, I have my energy, but it's about how you use that energy to your advantage," said Jemimah.

"Sir (head coach Amol Muzumdar) keeps saying, 'Your energy is also what rubs off on and drives everyone in the team, especially when fielding. When I walk into the ground, I think I'm a different person. My teammates make fun of me - saying sometimes it's hard to talk to Jemi because she's so serious and so focused on the field - but that's me. When I'm on the ground, I'm there and I'm 100 per cent there," Jemimah added.

"It's also about how I balance that energy. I use it to my advantage, I think it brings the best out of me. And, I think, one of my superpowers is I know how to switch on and switch off, and that really helps me," she said further.

An emotional Jemimah had candidly opened up on her anxiety and self-doubt after the semi-final knock.

"I'll be very vulnerable here because I know someone watching might be going through the same thing," Jemimah began, her voice trembling. "I was going through a lot of anxiety at the start of the tournament. I used to call my mom and cry the entire time, because when you're going through anxiety, you just feel numb," she had said after the semi-final.

Jemimah revealed that the ultimate compliment came from some South African players, who were able to share Jemimah's sentiments.

"Literally four or five of the South African players came up to me and hugged me. I mean, we are literally rivals, we're going to play the final next. But they just hugged me and said, 'You know we're so proud of you, but more than that, for just being your vulnerable self. Most of us go through the same thing. But for you to come out and speak about it, speaks a lot about your character and how courageous you are'," revealed Jemimah.

"To know what kind of impact it had, that would stay with me," she further added.

Jemimah finished as India's third-highest run-scorer at the World Cup, managing a total of 292 runs in seven innings at an average of 58.40.