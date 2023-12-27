Former Australia spinner Kerry O'Keeffe expressed his surprise at the Pakistan team for presenting Christmas gifts to the Pat Cummins-led side ahead of the second Test in Melbourne. Ahead of the start of the proceedings on Boxing Day, the Pakistan cricket team presented gifts for the Australian team. In a video uploaded by PCB, a member of the support staff was also seen distributing candies to children present during the indoor training session. Reacting to the video, O'Keeffe questioned if Sourav Ganguly would have done something similar for Steve Waugh during the previous era.

The 74-year-old feels that the ongoing series is being contested in far too good spirits, adding that Pakistan must play fiesty cricket to beat Australia.

"This Test series is being played in the best of spirits? You're not going to beat Australia in the best of spirits. Christmas Presents yesterday. Would Sourav Ganguly have arrived with Christmas presents to Steve Waugh? No," O'Keeffe said in a video uploaded by Fox Sports.

"You've got to play fiesty against the Aussies. You got to have some spite. This is too pleasant. And then opening the Boxing Day with a half-volley," added O'Keeffe, who played 24 Tests and 2 ODIs for Australia between 1971-77.

Day 1 of the ongoing second Test was interrupted by rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia resumed at 114/2 with Marnus Labuschagne on 14 and Steve Smith not out two.

Australia are looking to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth, and made a solid start.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bowl with the pitch appearing to suit the seamers on an overcast day.

Pakistan preferred Mohammad Rizwan to keep wicket ahead of Sarfaraz Ahmed while fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali both play after being overlooked for the first Test.

They come in for injured paceman Khurram Shahzad and Faheem Ashraf, who was axed.

Pakistan have performed poorly in Australia, losing 15 Tests on the trot with their last win in 1995.

(With AFP Inputs)