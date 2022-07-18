As the multi-format series against England ended on Sunday with Team India being crowned as the white-ball champions, the Men in Blue are all set to face West Indies in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series. Despite having a good outing in England, fans have been majorly disappointed by India's star batter Virat Kohli, who once again failed to showcase his brilliant form. Kohli will not be a part of the upcoming series against West Indies and the fans have expressed that the former skipper should use this time and work on his form by practising at his childhood academy.

"This academy is his own ground. Earlier, he did not have time but when he has got some time then he can spend some time with himself over here and practice. I would really love it if he comes here and he enjoys and feels comfortable in this place," Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.

"There is no issue with his form. The balls on which he got dismissed were great deliveries but yes if he comes to me which I think he will, then definitely we will work on the issues if there are any," he added.

Kohli could manage scores of only 11 and 20 in the fifth and final Test against Edgbaston and continued his bad performances in T20Is, where he could score only 12 runs in two innings.

This was followed by 17 and 16 runs in the three-match ODI series against England.

Also, Kohli had a sub-par IPL 2022, in which he could score only 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and a sub-par strike rate of 115.98. He could score only two half-centuries in the tournament.

Kohli has not fared very well in Blue this year either, scoring only 158 runs with two fifties in six ODI innings and 81 runs across 4 T20I innings with one fifty.