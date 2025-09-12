Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden expressed confidence that ace England batter Joe Root will break his century drought Down Under during the Ashes series in November this year. The Ashes series in Australia will be an extremely crucial one for both England and Root himself. For England, this will be their chance to win the first away Ashes series since 2011 and their first overall since 2015. It would be the ultimate test of their 'Bazball' school of cricket under skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum in tough, pacey and bouncy Aussie conditions. It would also be important for Root's legacy, who, despite his red-hot form and conversion rate in the 2020s, has yet to register a Test ton in Australia.

Speaking on the 'All Over Bar the Cricket' podcast on YouTube, Hayden gave himself a massive dare if Root failed to score a century in Australia during the series, saying, "I will walk nude around the MCG if he doesn't make a hundred this summer."

Commenting on the quote, Hayden's daughter Grace, who is a cricket commentator, said: "Please @root66 make a hundred."

The five-match Ashes Test series will kick off at Perth from November 21 onwards.

In 61 Tests since 2021, Root has scored 5,720 runs at an average of 56.63, with a strike rate of above 62, with 22 centuries and 17 fifties, including a best score of 262. His last Test assignment was the home series against India, in which he scored 537 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 67.14, with three centuries and a fifty, ending as the second-highest run-getter and England's best batter.

In 14 Tests played in Australia, Root has scored 892 runs at a decent average of 35.68, but failed to register a ton. He has nine half-centuries, with the best score of 89.

During the Test series against England, Root solidified himself as the second-highest run-getter of all time in whites, with 13,543 runs in 158 matches and 288 innings at an average of 51.29, with 39 centuries and 66 fifties. His best score is 262.