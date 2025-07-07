Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's captain for the Test assignment against Zimbabwe, did the unthinkable on Monday. Batting on 367, just 33 runs away from Brian Lara's highest ever individual score in Test history (400* vs England in 2004), Mulder chose to declare the innings with the team score reading 626/5 against Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo. Mulder's innings included a whopping 49 fours and four sixes. In the process, Mulder became the South African with the highest individual score, going past Hashim Amla's score of 311 not out, against England in 2012. The score of 367* is also the highest individual score for a batter in an away Test. It is also the highest individual score by a Test captain on his debut. Already Mulder's score is among the top five individual scores ever in Tests.

On Day 1 of the second Test, Mulder became the player to register the highest score ever by a player leading their country for the first time in Test cricket. He reached the landmark as he crossed the 264-run mark. His innings also broke the South African record for most runs scored by a batter in a single day of a Test match.

The 27-year-old all-rounder was handed the responsibility of captaincy after Keshav Maharaj was ruled out due to injury. Maharaj himself had led the side in the first Test in place of full-time skipper Temba Bavuma, who is not playing the series after South Africa's World Test Championship (WTC) final triumph.

Mulder has also set the record for the highest total for a captain in a Test innings. He bettered the record held by England's Graham Gooch, who had scored 333 runs against India in 1990.