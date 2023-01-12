Star batter Virat Kohli has become the talk of the town after he smashed his 45th ODI century during India's first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. The 34-year-old batter scored 113 runs off 87 balls as Team India registered a comfortable 67-run victory over the visitors to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. With this century, Virat also equallised Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most 'home hundreds' in ODIs. He is also just four tons away from equalling Tendulkar's record of most centuries in the format (49).

On being asked about who is the better player between Sachin and Kohli, former BBCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted by PTI, "It's a difficult question to answer. Kohli is a fantastic player. He's played many such innings, 45 hundreds don't happen like this. He's a special talent. There will be periods when he will not score, but he's a special player."

Kohli slammed his 45th ODI century and, overall his 73rd in international cricket, on Tuesday. The batter is now only four such knocks away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons.

India rode on Kohli's hundred to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first ODI and take 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Kohli's knock set up India's big total of 373 for 7.

Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70. Umran Malik (3/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) shared five wickets between them as India restricted Sri Lanka to 306 for 8 in 50 overs. Captain Dasun Shanaka (108 not out) top-scored for Sri Lanka while Pathum Nissanka contributed 72.

(With PTI Inputs)

