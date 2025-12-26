Rohit Sharma's second outing in three days for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 lasted just one ball, as the former India captain was dismissed for a golden duck by Uttarakhand pacer Devendra Bora on Friday. Having smashed a sensational 155 against Sikkim in the tournament opener, Rohit has already witnessed the highs and lows of the competition. Meanwhile, for Bora, this was arguably the biggest wicket of his short cricketing career. Playing in just his third List A match, the 25-year-old returned figures of 3/74.

Bora previously took 4/44 in Uttarakhand's tournament opener against Himachal Pradesh. In addition to his three List A appearances, Bora has represented Uttarakhand in 15 First-Class games, scalping 30 wickets with career-best figures of 6/79 against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy in October of this year.

Coming back to Rohit, the 38-year-old slammed a 94-ball 155*-consisting of 18 fours and nine sixes-to help Mumbai beat Sikkim in Jaipur on Wednesday.

On Friday, the "Hitman" was surprised by a bouncer from Bora. Though Rohit is one of the finest when it comes to executing pull shots, he erred this time and was caught in the deep. Thousands of fans had arrived at the venue in Jaipur just to see him play, and the opening batter's early departure led to widespread disappointment.

Fellow batting stalwart Virat Kohli, on the other hand, continued his rich vein of form with a brisk 77 against Gujarat at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. This follows a dominant performance where the "Chasemaster" led Delhi's pursuit against Andhra Pradesh with a 101-ball 131, featuring 14 fours and three sixes.

So far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli has amassed 208 runs in two matches, while Rohit sits at 155 runs from his two outings. Both Kohli and Rohit could be rested by their respective state sides for the upcoming matches to manage their workload ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which begins on January 11.

(With ANI Inputs)