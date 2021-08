West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder said Pakistan middle-order batsman Fawad Alam showed the hosts that how can a batsman "apply" himself on a tricky wicket at Sabina Park in the ongoing second Test. Fawad hit a brilliant hundred before Shaheen Shah Afridi picked two wickets to put visitors in the driver's seat in the second Test against the West Indies on Sunday. Fawad stroked his fifth career century, fourth since his comeback 12 months ago, as Pakistan wrestled back in the Sabina Park Test marred by rain that lost the entire second day's play and more than the first session's play on the third day due to wet ground.

"I think it's a new ball wicket. If you can get past the new ball with little damage, it's a very good track to bat on," Holder said after the day's play.

"Fawad obviously showed us how to apply ourselves. He was very, very patient. In these kinds of situations trying to see off a day becomes quite tricky for batters, and the new ball will definitely count in these kinds of conditions," he added.

The West Indies all-rounder expects the pitch to become even when the hosts come out to bat on Monday.

"I expect on Day 4 when the sun comes out and everything is pretty much even, the pitch should level off and settle down," said Holder.

On day three of the second Test, Fawad defied West Indies bowlers to record his fifth Test hundred before left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi snatched a brace of wickets to rock the hosts' top order.

Pakistan converted their overnight 212-4 into 302-9, before declaring 35 minutes after tea on Sunday.

The left-handed Fawad struck an unbeaten 124, resuming his innings on 76 after retiring from heat exhaustion, 20 minutes after tea on Day 1.