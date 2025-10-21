West Indies came out on top in the Super Over against Bangladesh on Tuesday to level their three-match ODI series at 1-1. Both sides ended on 213-9 after a spin-fest that saw spinners bowl 92 of the 100 overs, the highest in the ODI history. West Indies used spinners for the full 50 overs, setting a new record. Mustafizur Rahman was the only pacer to bowl eight overs for Bangladesh. It was the first time Bangladesh was part of tied game, after playing 813 matches across formats. But Bangladesh failed to deliver in the Super Over while chasing 11 for a victory. The hosts couldn't take advantage of wayward bowling by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who gave away four runs before he bowled his first legal delivery.

Akeal removed Soumya Sarkar in the Super Over and eventually defended the total, keeping his side alive in the three-match series.

Captain Shai Hope hit a key boundary in the Super Over for West Indies, having earlier played a huge part in securing the tie by being unbeaten on 53 with four boundaries.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, fresh from his 6-35, tormented the West Indies batters again by claiming 3-42.

Nasum Ahmed removed Brandon King in the first over for duck before Rishad stalled West Indies' progress, dismissing Alick Athanaze (28) and Keacy Carty (35) in quick succession.

Tanvir Islam then wrecked West Indies in the middle overs, alongside Rishad and Nasum, leaving the Caribbean side 133-7.

Hope and Justin Greaves added 44 runs for the eighth wicket but the run out dismissal of Greaves for 26 put Bangladesh back in a dominant position. Hope, with the support from Akeal, denied Bangladesh any further breakthrough to leave his side needing five runs for the victory.

Saif Hassan then removed Akeal with the penultimate delivery as West Indies needed three runs from the last ball to get the win. Khary Pierre managed to score two after wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan put down an easy catch, taking the game to a Super Over.

The series-deciding game is on Thursday.