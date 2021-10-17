Relay catches near the boundary ropes have become a norm in cricket in the recent past. But despite their frequency, the sheer brilliance of these catches still wow fans and that's exactly what happened to spectators present at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Saturday. In a Women's Big Bash League clash between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder, Bridget Patterson pulled off an extraordinary one-handed relay catch near the boundary ropes to send Isabelle Wong back to the pavilion.

Patterson, stationed at deep mid-wicket, caught the ball with her right hand and just when she realised that her momentum would take her over the boundary line, she tossed the ball back into play, steadied herself and completed the catch.

Patterson's exceptional effort on the field was termed as "unbelievable" by many including the bowler who bowled the delivery -- Amanda Wellington.

Watch the video here:

In the match, Adelaide Strikers, after being put into bat, posted a score of 140 for seven from their allotted 20 overs thanks to handy contributions from skipper Tahlia McGrath (42) and Madeline Penna (35).

Lauren Smith was the pick of the bowlers for Sydney Thunder, registering figures of two for 17 from her quota of four overs.

Chasing 141 for the win, Smriti Mandhana and Sammy-Jo Johnson perished inside the first couple of overs. Both batters scored four runs.

Corinne Hall tried to steady the ship with a knock of 38 but Sydney kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 110, losing the contest by 30 runs.

McGrath was the star with the ball for Adelaide as she picked up three wickets and gave away just 17 runs to earn a comfortable win for her side.

For her all-round brilliance, Tahila McGrath was adjudged player of the match.