Chandrakant Pandit, the most celebrated coach in the Indian domestic circuit, was on Wednesday appointed Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach for the upcoming IPL season. Pandit replaces Brendon McCullum, who is now the head coach of the England Test side. Pandit recently guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, having won the national championship multiple times with Mumbai and Vidarbha. Known to work wonders with unheralded domestic teams, this will be the former India wicketkeeper's first big assignment at the elite level.

After the appointment, former Indian cricket team payer Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious suggestion for the KKR players. "Happy for Chandu bhai! To the KKR players unfamiliar with his coaching style, I'd suggest watching @iamsrk in Chak de India will help ?? #IPL," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Happy for Chandu bhai! To the KKR players unfamiliar with his coaching style, I'd suggest watching @iamsrk in Chak de India will help #IPL https://t.co/myaxTQyzUe — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 17, 2022

Talking about the appointment, Chandrakant Pandit said: "It's a great honour and privilege to be given this responsibility. I have heard from players and others who have been associated with the Knight Riders, about the family culture, as well as the tradition of success that has been created. I am excited about the quality of the support staff and the players who are part of the set up and I am looking forward to this opportunity with all humility and positive expectations."

The 60-year-old Pandit played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India between mid '80s to early '90s.

"We are very excited that Chandu is joining the Knight Riders family to lead us through the next phase of our journey. His deep commitment to what he does and his track record of success in domestic cricket, is there for everyone to see. We are looking forward to his partnership with our skipper Shreyas Iyer, which promises to be an exciting one," Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, said.

