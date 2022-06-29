England on Monday defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the third and final Test match to complete a 3-0 whitewash over the Kiwis. Chasing a target of 296 runs in the final innings, England comfortably got home riding on 86 not out from Joe Root and 82 from Ollie Pope. After England's win, the players of both the sides started shaking hands with each other to conclude what was a thrilling Test series. This is when Joe Root made a sweet gesture towards Daryl Mitchell that was caught on camera.

As soon as Jonny Bairstow hit the winning six and he along with Root got engaged in shaking hands with the New Zealand players, the latter ran towards the crease, picked one stump and handed it to Daryl Mitchell.

Root making sure Mitchell gets a stump #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/T1vdflbhgp — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 27, 2022

Mitchell topped the run-scorers' chart with 538 runs in six innings while Root scored 396 runs across as many innings.

England won the first match by five wickets at Lord's before clinching the series with the same margin of victory in the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. They eventually went on to whitewash New Zealand at Headingley, Leeds.

While it was Jack Leach who was declared the Player of the Match in the third Test, Joe Root and Daryl Mitchell were declared the Players of the Series.