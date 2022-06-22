Sri Lanka on Tuesday defeated Australia by four runs in the fourth ODI between the sides to gain an unassailable lead of 3-1 in the five-match series. The match at Colombo's R Premadasa stadium offered a neck-and-neck fight as there was hardly anything that could have separated the two sides. While it was Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka's 110 that hogged the limelight in the first innings of the game, David Warner stole the show in the second with his 99-run knock.

Both the players looked at their very best during their respective knocks but that of Asalanka helped his side win the game, while Warner failed to take his team home.

Chasing a 259-run target, Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals but a fighting knock from Warner kept them in the hunt until his innings met a disappointing end.

Warner was batting on 99 off 111 balls when Dhananjaya de Silva came round the wicket and beat Warner's outside edge to eventually get him stumped out. It was a flighted delivery to which Warner wanted to play a drive but he failed to connect his bat with the ball and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella did a fine job behind the stumps.

Sri Lanka were already 2-1 ahead in the series and they needed to win only one of the remaining two games. The win on Tuesday helped the hosts register their first ODI series win over Australia at home since 1992.

Talking about Tuesday's game, in particular, Dhananjaya de Silva also contributed with a 60-run knock besides a century from Asalanka. Matthew Kuhnemann, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh claimed two wickets apiece to bundle out the hosts for 258 runs.

In return, Warner's knock went in vain as de Silva, Chamika Karunarate and Jeffrey Vandersay took two wickets each to bowl out the guests for 254.