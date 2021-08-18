Birmingham Phoenix captain Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 92 runs off 40 balls to help his team beat Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Tuesday. One of the 10 sixes he hit landed in the stands and the ball was caught quite spectacularly by a fan even as he tipped over a seat but balanced himself by climbing over the row of seats in front of him. The fan received loud cheers from his fellow spectators even as he acknowledged the applause and celebrated the catch.

Great night of entertainment again in #TheHundred



Only thing better than all of Liam Livingstone's sixes have been the crowd catches at Headingley. Catch of the night here pic.twitter.com/6oTte47nxp — Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) August 17, 2021

That catch may have given the Superchargers some hope if not for it being grabbed on the wrong side of the boundary.

Chasing 144 off 100 balls, Phoenix strolled on their way to the target courtesy of a 106-run second-wicket stand between Finn Allen (42 off 26) and Livingstone and won in just 74 balls.

This win sent Pheonix to the top of the points table with 12 points from six matches. Superchargers, on the other hand, are placed fifth with seven points from eight games.

Earlier, Livingstone starred with the ball too as he returned 3 for 25 from 20 balls, dismissing Superchargers' opener Chris Lynn, their captain David Willey and Dane Vilas, and also contributed in the run out of Superchargers' top scorer Tom Kohler-Cadmore (71).

Promoted

Adam Milne and Ben Howell got two wickets each for Phoenix as Superchargers were restricted to a middling total.

Livingstone has appeared in three ODIs and eight T20Is for England since his international debut in a T20I vs South Africa in 2017.