Mitchell Santner achieved an almost impossible feat as he scored 13 runs off just one legal delivery during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands on Monday. The feat was incidentally achieved on the final ball of the New Zealand innings with Bas de Leede being the bowler who ended up conceding the runs. With just one ball left in the innings, De Leede ended up bowling a full toss which Santner smashed it over long-on for a six. The umpire quickly judged it no-ball and a free hit was awarded to New Zealand. Santner was on strike once again and the left-handed batter was able to repeat his feat as it was a low full-toss once again and this time, he heaved it over backward point for another six. With the two sixes and the no-ball, 13 runs were scored from just one legal delivery.

Mitchell Santner played a blistering innings and then took five wickets to guide New Zealand to a convincing 99-run win over the Netherlands in a Cricket World Cup match in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 31-year-old left-hander clubbed a 17-ball 36 not out in New Zealand's imposing total of 322-7 before achieving figures of 5-59.

Santner, the first New Zealand spinner to take five wickets in a World Cup match, dominated the Dutch who were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs.

The victory gave New Zealand two wins in as many games after crushing title-holders England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"We did a great job batting first, built partnerships at the top and the bowlers did a fantastic job tonight," said Kiwis captain Tom Latham.

Earlier, opener Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Latham struck half centuries to anchor New Zealand's innings after they were sent in to bat.

Young scored an 80-ball 70, captain Latham made 53 off 46 balls while Ravindra hit a run-a-ball 51.

In the slog overs, Santner hit two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total.

(With AFP inputs)