India all-rounder Washington Sundar has opened up on the handshake controversy that took place during the fourth Test against England at Manchester. Sundar was at the centre of the attention, alongside Ravindra Jadeja and England captain Ben Stokes, as India fought back to draw the Old Trafford Test. On the final day, Stokes had walked up to Jadeja and offered a handshake, the customary way of calling for a draw. However, his request was turned down by Jadeja, with him and Sundar both nearing their centuries.

Stokes and some of the England players were not happy with the same, leading to a war of words.

Sundar, who witnessed the incident unfold in front of his eyes, suggested that such incidents are common in any sport, especially when a lot is on the line.

"I mean, it just happens in any sport, doesn't it? We've seen a lot of such things happen, not just in cricket, but in any sport. I mean, that's how sport is. It brings out a lot. I think it was just an experience for all of us, honestly," Sundar told Wisden.

Sundar, however, did admit that the incident fired up the Indian team, and played a major factor in the visitors drawing the series.

"One hundred per cent. You ask this to any player - that's exactly what you would hear. Especially in Test cricket, you want to be challenged because that's exactly what you expect every single day. And when the situation gets tough, the only thing that will help you get over it and come out successful is being really tough in your head," he added.

India's youngest Test captain, Shubman Gill, led his side from the front and concluded the exacting Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy on level terms with a 2-2 scoreline.

Gill was the top-scorer during the five-match series with 754 runs, that included three centuries and a double ton.

(With ANI Inputs)