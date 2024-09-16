Gautam Gambhir has proven record as a player and as a coach. He played crucial roles in Indian cricket team winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. In the IPL, he led Kolkata Knight Riders to the title. Then as a mentor of various IPL teams - like the Lucknow Super Giants and KKR - he has a great impact. Now, Gambhir is the coach of the Indian cricket team. The new few months will be crucial for him as India embark on a mission.

Gambhir has been known to be a straight-talker. Manan Vohra, a known name in Indian domestic cricket circuit, was part of the LSG during 2022 and 2023 season - when Gambhir was the mentor. He revealed an interesting conversation with Gambhir after he got selected for just one match.

"I went to Gambhir and had a chat with him. He told me, 'You're batting well'. Then I told him that I wanted to have a chat with you. I told him that I got just one match and got dropped. I am batting well, and anyone can get out in one match, and that was also a washout game'', he told in Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel.

"He answered me very plainly-sweetly-simply and said, 'Life is different for everyone; some players get eight matches, some get just one. It's not everyone gets the same amount of matches, but if you have got one match, then you have to do it in that one match only, end of story,' and I was like stunned. I could have got offended, but I realised the depth of that conversation when he said if you are so good, then even if you have got one match, then you have to prove yourself and move ahead''. This conversation is around two years old. But since then my philosophy has changed."