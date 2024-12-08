Opener Georgia Voll (101) and Ellyse Perry (105) smashed commanding centuries as Australia secured a series-clinching 122-run win over India in the second women's ODI in Brisbane on Sunday. After electing to bat, Australia displayed ruthless intent, posting a mammoth 371 for 8, the highest score against India in an ODI match. The hosts then bowled out India for 249 in 44.5 overs, wrapping up the match with ease. "We got some partnership in between, we had a positive mindset, but we were short by few runs," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"We created few opportunities but couldn't take them, we should give credit to them for how they batted. We need to think about our plans how we will be bowling in next game. We need to bat full 50 overs, we have to come up with better plans." Australia never looked in trouble as Phoebe Litchfield (60) and Voll combined for a 130-run opening partnership that set the tone.

Voll then joined forces with Perry for a 92-run stand, before Perry teamed up with Beth Mooney (56) for a 98-run alliance, leaving the Indian bowling attack in disarray.

Voll, playing only her second ODI, smashed 12 boundaries during her 87-ball knock, while Perry clobbered six maximums and seven hits to the fence during her 75-ball innings.

Leg-spinner Priya Mishra (1/88) and off-spinner Minnu Mani (2/71) were hammered, with runs flowing freely during the opening wicket partnership.

India made a brief recovery in the final five overs, claiming a few wickets, but it was too little, too late.

Among the Indian bowlers, Saima Thakor (3/62) was the most successful, snapping up three wickets. Renuka Singh (1/78) and Deepti Sharma (1/59) also picked up one wicket each.

Chasing the improbable target, opener Richa Ghosh made a 72-ball 54 at the top, but India never looked in contention.

Smriti Mandhana (9) and Harleen Deol (12) fell cheaply, leaving India at 45 for 2 in the 11th over.

Things seemed to improve when Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet (38) added 66 runs off 69 balls, but Ghosh was cleaned up by Alana King in the 22nd over.

A few overs later, Harmanpreet was dismissed by Megan Schutt, while Deepti Sharma (10) fell to Ashleigh Gardner and Jemimah Rodrigues was removed by Sophie Molineux.

Mani also scored a 45-ball 46 with four boundaries.

Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 4/40.

India had lost the opening ODI by five wickets. The third and final ODI will be held on Wednesday in Perth.

