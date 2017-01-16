Virender Sehwag Trolls Pakistan Cricket Team on 11th Anniversary of Lahore Double Century

Virender Sehwag, famed for dominating the cricket field with his destructive shots, is now grabbing eyeballs with his humour and wit on Twitter. He took to the medium on Monday and trolled the Pakistan team, reminding them and the cricket fans about one of his best Test knocks, which came against the arch-rivals 11 years ago in 2006. Viru, who had reached the 200-run mark off just 182 balls, uploaded the video of that knock and tweeted, "11 years ago, had the privilege to celebrate #PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas!"

11 years ago, had the privilege to celebrate #PakistanKaBhootBanaya Diwas ! pic.twitter.com/r9pmcbzohi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 16, 2017

In the match, played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan had put 679 runs on the board batting first. Younis Khan (199), Mohammad Yousuf (173), Shahid Afridi (103) and Kamran Akmal (102*) were the four centurions from the team in their first innings.

In reply, Sehwag (254) and Rahul Dravid (128*) demolished the bowlers with a 410-run stand for the opening wicket.

Dravid remained unbeaten on 128 on the rain-affected fifth day as the match ended in a draw. Sehwag was declared the Man of the Match for his fastest double-century.

Though the series did not end in a positive way for Indian cricket team, Sehwag entered the record books with his fiery effort.

In the 2006 tour of Pakistan, India played three Tests in Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi. The Rahul Dravid-led team lost the series 1-0 after being beaten in the third Test by 341 runs.