Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Pragyan Ojha celebrated International Yoga Day in their unique way. Sehwag who is renowned for his abilities as an opener posted a video of him performing Shirshasana and wrote, "Wishing you a great #internationaldayofyoga."

Along with Sehwag, former Indian cricketer and his teammate, Pragyan Ojha shared a picture of him on Instagram in Vrikshasana or Tree Pose. He emphasized the effect yoga can have on one's mental and physical well-being.

In his post, he wrote, "Happy International Yoga Day! Embracing this ancient practice promotes physical and mental well-being, fostering harmony and inner peace. Let's unite in harnessing the power of yoga to cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enhance overall health."

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasizes the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)