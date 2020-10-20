Virender Sehwag, former India batsman, is celebrating his 41st birthday on Tuesday and wishes poured in from all parts of the world. Suresh Raina took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Sehwag. "Happy birthday viru bhai @virendersehwag My big brother, always inspired me & guided through various paths of life. Wishing you nothing but the best always. Have an amazing day paji," Raina wrote on Twitter.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) highlighted some of Sehwag's achievements in the international arena while wishing the batsman a happy birthday.

Cricket Australia posted highlights of Sehwag's 195 which he scored at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test in 2003.

Happy birthday viru bhai @virendersehwag My big brother, always inspired me & guided through various paths of life. Wishing you nothing but the best always. Have an amazing day paji. pic.twitter.com/zti9JMybTz — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) October 20, 2020

17,253 intl. runs

Only Indian with two Test triple tons

One of the 3 Indians to score an ODI double ton

2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner



Wishing @virendersehwag a very happy birthday.



Let's relive his ODI double century vs West Indies — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2020

It's Virender Sehwag's birthday!



The Indian opener was at his destructive best after some early luck on day one of the 2003 Boxing Day Test, clubbing 195 against Australia at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/ntx5PvUdgQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 20, 2020

Sehwag made his One-Day International (ODI) debut against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1999 and played his first Test against South Africa in 2001.

Sehwag is the only Indian batsman to have scored two triple centuries in Test cricket.

The right-handed batsman also has a double century to his name in the ODI format. He scored 219 runs against the West Indies in 2011.

Sehwag represented the country in 104 Tests, scoring 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34. He hit 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

Sehwag was also adjudged ICC Test player of the year in 2010 as he scored 1,282 runs in 10 Test matches, including six centuries.

In 251 ODIs, Sehwag scored 8,273 runs at a strike-rate of over 104. The former opening batsman smashed 15 hundreds and 38 half-centuries.

Sehwag was also part of 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup winning teams.