Story ProgressBack to home
Virat Kohli's 100th Test To Be Played Behind Closed Doors
Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4 is going to be without the spectators behind the closed doors.
Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka in Mohali.© AFP
Highlights
- Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka in Mohali
- The match will be played behind closed doors
- India will play the second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy
Virat Kohli's 100th Test match to be played against Sri Lanka at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali starting March 4 is going to be without the spectators behind the closed doors. "First test between India and Sri Lanka will be played behind closed door with no spectator allowed," said Punjab Cricket Association CEO Deepak Sharma to ANI. India will play the first of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The second Test match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th Test match under the leadership of Rohit Sharma who is leading India for the first time in Test matches.
Kohli has amassed 7962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons to his name.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, check out the Schedule and Live Score, IPL 2022 and IPL Auction . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.