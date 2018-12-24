Virat Kohli Trolled For Lauding Anushka Sharma's Performance In Zero

Virat Kohli is back in the controversial fold , as he has been trolled on Twitter for praising his wife and actor Anushka Sharma's performance in the recently released Bollywood flick Zero. The Indian captain, who is currently in Australia for the ongoing four-match Test series, had taken to Twitter to say, "Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding."

To which, Twitter erupted in trolls.

Biwi ka dar

Kgf dekh lo thodi himmat mil jayegi — Minesteller (@abhijitnaik24) December 23, 2018

Bhai kahan paise waste kardiye... KL Rahul ko dekh liya hota. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) December 23, 2018

Ladki ka chakkar babu bhayya...ladki ka chakkar — The Sarcastic Indian (@shahwarma) December 23, 2018

Did #Anushka praise Indian team's performance after the 2nd test? Praise Anushka, but why praise a crap movie!! This is #Bhakti — Gautam Wankhede (@Gautam1Kday) December 23, 2018

Virat Kohli had also given a massive shout out to Anushka Sharma after Sui Dhaaga hit screens. "Mauji was superb, Varun Dhawan. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. So proud my love, Anushka Sharma," he had tweeted.

Ahead of that, Anushka featured in horror thriller Pari, which Virat had reviewed as her best performance ever: "Watched Pari last night, has to be my Wife's best work ever! One of the best films I've seen in a long time. Got quite scared but so very proud of you!"

Meanwhile on Friday, while Zero fetched appreciation for the film's lead cast, the storyline of the movie received middling reviews by critics and audiences alike.