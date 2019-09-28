 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Should Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal In T20s, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 28 September 2019 19:26 IST

Sourav Ganguly has said that while India remain a great team in limited overs cricket, Virat Kohli needs to bring back wrist spinners in T20s.

Virat Kohli Should Bring Back Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal In T20s, Says Sourav Ganguly
Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in action. © AFP

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has said that while India remain a great team in limited overs cricket, Virat Kohli needs to bring back wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While both players have seen a meteoric rise in the run up to the 2019 World Cup, they were missing from the teams that faced the West Indies and South Africa with Kohli indicating that the management is looking to add more depth to the batting lineup.

"This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format," Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India.

"I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format.

Ganguly said that he is not concerned with India's results in the shortest format of the game going into the World T20 next year.

"The T20 World Cup is in Australia next year and opinions and judgments will be passed. The key person amidst all this will be Virat Kohli, and it will be important for him to stay calm for a long period of time," Ganguly said.

The 47-year-old added that India don't need two left arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya and he hopes for the upcoming Test series against South Africa to contain good pitches.

"India doesn't need two left-arm spinners (Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya). The test series will start soon, and hopefully, India will play on good pitches and not rank turners, as it has been in the last series because India is a very good team on any surface," said Ganguly.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ganguly has said India remain a great team in limited overs
  • Ganguly said that he is not concerned with India's results
  • The 47-year-old added that India don't need two left arm spinners
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Has Given Me Many Reasons To Be Proud, Says Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli Has Given Me Many Reasons To Be Proud, Says Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli A Lot Like Sourav Ganguly In His Approach, Says Zaheer Khan
Virat Kohli A Lot Like Sourav Ganguly In His Approach, Says Zaheer Khan
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Look Like A Million Bucks In New Pictures
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Look Like A Million Bucks In New Pictures
MS Dhoni Beats Virat Kohli In The List Of Most Admired Men In India
MS Dhoni Beats Virat Kohli In The List Of Most Admired Men In India
India To Host Sri Lanka For T20I Series In 2020 After Zimbabwe Suspension
India To Host Sri Lanka For T20I Series In 2020 After Zimbabwe Suspension
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.