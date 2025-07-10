After India's embarrassing 1-3 defeat in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia, earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took some stern actions. The board released a 10-point guideline, where it restricted the time families were allowed to spend with the players during any foreign tour. This step from the BCCI received mixed response from the players and fans, where many, including star batter Virat Kohli expressed disappointment. Recently, former India batter Suresh Raina also opened up on the issue, citing mental health of the players.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Raina stated that having your family, along with you on a tour, helps a player during his lean phase.

"You do have mental health issues. When you are going through a lean phase and there's an army gunning for your spot, then such issues crop up. You fear being dropped. When chips are down you need someone to talk to," Raina told Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel.

"When you're happy, you seldom need anyone. But when you're down, you fear talking thinking this may end up reaching the coach or the captain," he said. "So out of hesitation, players don't speak out," he added.

Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, gave an example of star batter Virat Kohli to support his argument.

"It is very important to have family on tours. BCCI has taken a big decision that family is not allowed - I'm against this. You are sending them to a tour for two months...family should be allowed. It's not that they (family) are against the players, they (also) would want us to score runs and the country to win," said Raina.

"(Imagine) Virat Kohli playing, his daughter clapping - it's such a proud moment. He will set the stage on fire," he added.

During the Champions Trophy 2025 in February, players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Shami had their families with them in Dubai but did not stay at the team hotel. The expenses for their stay were borne by the players, not the BCCI.