 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Only Cricketer In Forbes' 2019 List Of World's 100 Highest-Paid Athletes

Updated: 11 June 2019 23:42 IST

According to the Forbes list, Virat Kohli raked in USD 25 million via salary and endorsement deals over the past year.

Virat Kohli Only Cricketer In Forbes
The bulk of Virat Kohli's earnings came through endorsement deals. © AFP

Virat Kohli is the only Indian and the only cricketer to have a place in Forbes 2019 list of world's 100 highest-paid athletes. Forbes on Monday released its annual sports rich list with Virat Kohli occupying the last place. According to the Forbes list, Virat Kohli raked in USD 25 million via salary and endorsement deals over the past year. The bulk of Virat Kohli's earnings came through endorsement deals (USD 21 million) with his salary accounting for USD 4 million. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was the world's highest paid athlete. The Barcelona and Argentina star dethroned retired boxer Floyd Mayweather as the sports world's highest earner, with USD 127 million via salary and endorsement deals.

That put Messi ahead of long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the Juventus and Portugal star who was second with earnings of $109 million.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar completed a sweep of the top three positions by footballers, coming in third with earnings of $105 million.

The fourth highest earner on the list was Mexico's middleweight boxing star Saul "Canelo" Alvarez with $94 million.

Alvarez, who defeated Gennady Golovkin last September to become the unified middleweight champion, inked the richest deal in boxing history last October, signing a five-year 11-fight contract with streaming network DAZN worth $365 million.

Evergreen tennis star Roger Federer was fifth on the list with total earnings of $93.4 million.

The bulk of Federer's earnings came through lucrative endorsement deals, with the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion pocketing $86 million.

Stars from the NFL and NBA rounded out the top 10 on the list, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sixth on $89.5 million, just ahead of Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers ($89.3 million).

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was the highest earning NBA player, with $89 million, while Golden State's Stephen Curry was ninth with $79.8 million.

Curry's Golden State team-mate Kevin Durant was 10th on the rankings with $65.4 million.

Former world number one Tiger Woods was 11th on the list with $69.3 million, which included an estimated $54 million in endorsements.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams was the only woman to make the list, coming in at 63rd with earnings of $29.2 million.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Lionel Andres Messi Cuccittini Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli in Forbes' 2019 list of world's highest-paid athletes
  • Virat Kohli had total earnings of USD 25 million over the past year
  • The list is headed by Barcelona and Argentina great Lionel Messi
Related Articles
ICC Won
ICC Won't Change Bails Despite World Cup 2019 Wicket Problems
"Massive" India Clash Will Not Define New Zealand
"Massive" India Clash Will Not Define New Zealand's World Cup: Daniel Vettori
Virat Kohli Mocks Zing Bails After David Warner Reprieve
Virat Kohli Mocks Zing Bails After David Warner Reprieve
Virat Kohli Apologises To Steve Smith On Behalf Of "Booing" Indian Fans
Virat Kohli Apologises To Steve Smith On Behalf Of "Booing" Indian Fans
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Lavishes Praise On Openers, Bowlers After India
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Lavishes Praise On Openers, Bowlers After India's Win Over Australia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.