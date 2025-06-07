Former Australia captain Michael Clarke shared his views on the possibility of Virat Kohli making a retirement u-turn from Test cricket. Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket last month, days ahead of the announcement of India's new captain and the squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The 36-year-old bid adieu to the format with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85. Kohli's announcement was a big shock for many, especially after India captain Rohit Sharma had also announced his Test retirement few days prior.

However, Clarke suggested Kohli could come out of retirement if India get battered in England.

"I believe this. If India go to England and get flogged, if they lose the series 5-0 for example, I think the fans will want Virat Kohli to come out of retirement and play Test cricket again. And I honestly, I think if he was asked by captain, selectors and supported by fans, if they get beaten big time in England, I think he'll come. He still loves Test cricket. I think his words, I think those words, like you could hear his passion for Test cricket is real," Clarke said on Beyond23 podcast.

Clarke feels Kohli's absence might be felt in England as the 36-year-old still has a lot to offer, as far Test cricket is concerned.

"He sees it as the pinnacle and he's still playing good enough cricket. He definitely made the decision to retire and whatever his reasons are, everybody comes to that time in their career. If that's the case, then so be it. But if they don't perform, if they get beaten, like I say, 5-0 in England, which I don't think they will. I think they can still win in England, even without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I think this Indian squad is a good squad," he added.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of India beating England in their own den.

"India is a passionate cricket country. They want to see their team win. I think they can still beat England. There you go. I think they're a good enough team. But if they don't, if they get flogged, I think there'll be a push for Virat Kohli to come out of retirement," he said.