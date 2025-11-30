Despite the lack of smooth transition in Test cricket, after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement, the veteran duo have been forced to fight harder in order to prolong their careers in one-day international cricket. With the duo keen on remaining central figures in the Indian team for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the lack of match practice en route to the quadrennial event has become a big issue. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly wants both Kohli and Rohit to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic one-day event, if they are to remain in contention for the World Cup. While Rohit had reportedly already hinted about his willingness to return to domestic cricket, Kohli has also given his agreement, as per a report.

According to a report in the Times of India, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is "waiting for a slip-up by Rohit or Kohli," either in terms of fitness or form, in a bid to find a reason to push them out of the team. But the two legends of the game, aware of the stakes, are more than willing to fight.

The report states that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has already indicated that the selectors will act tough if either Kohli or Rohit doesn't play in the domestic circuit, once the South Africa ODI series ends. Rohit had expressed his desire and spoken to the Mumbai Cricket Association a few weeks ago, and now Kohli is reportedly also looking to play for Delhi in their Bengaluru games during the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

The report has claimed that Kohli is set to fly back to London after the ODI series against South Africa concludes, but is likely to return to Bengaluru later and join the Delhi squad for a few matches. The exact dates of Kohli's return to India, however, aren't finalised as he awaits clarity on the New Zealand series schedule.

The report further said that Kohli hasn't yet spoken to the Delhi association about his concrete plans. "There hasn't been any communication with the DDCA in this regard, but India's No. 3 had more or less sorted his schedule for the rest of the year while in Australia," the report stated.