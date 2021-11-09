Indian Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli is likely to opt out of the upcoming home series against New Zealand, sources in the BCCI told NDTV on Tuesday. The squads for the 3-match T20I and 2-match Test series is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours. Several changes are expected to be made to the T20I side, that will take on New Zealand, in order to rest some top players who were part of the team that played in the ICC T20 World Cup, sources said. Some of the players who were part of the T20 World Cup squad will join the bio bubble in Jaipur, where the first T20I is scheduled to be played on November 17, the sources further added.

India is set to get a new T20I captain as Virat Kohli's stint in the shortest format came to an end with India's elimination from the ICC T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage on Monday. Kohli had announced before the start of the tournament that this would be his final assignment as skipper in the shortest format.

The second match of the T20I series will be played at Ranchi on November 19, while the third encounter will be played in Kolkata on the 21st of the month. The first Test match is scheduled to take place in Kanpur from November 25, while the second Test starts from December 3 in Mumbai.

India's T20 World Cup campaign ended on Monday with a win over Namibia. India's defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand at the start of the campaign meant they had to depend on other results going their way to qualify for the semi-finals. While India defeated Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia by huge margins, it wasn't enough as Pakistan and New Zealand sealed their place in the last 4.