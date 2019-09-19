Virat Kohli Credits Sanjay Manjrekar For Motivating Him During Mohali T20I Against South Africa

Virat Kohli is a tough competitor on the field and hardly gives an inch. Virat Kohli also lifts the team's morale on most of the occasion with his on-field antics. But on some days even Virat Kohli needs a bit of motivation ahead of the match. In the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against South Africa in Mohali, Virat Kohli found his motivation when match presenter Sanjay Manjrekar reminded the India skipper of his "best game" in the shortest format during the toss. "You have played one of your greatest innings here if I remember against Australia here, remember that fondly," Sanjay Manjrekar had asked Virat Kohli during the toss referring to the World T20 match in 2016 against Australia.

Later, in the post match interview, Virat Kohli credited Sanjay Manjrekar for the "bit of motivation".

"You (Sanjay Manjrekar) reminded me of the best game of my T20 career. I got a bit of motivation from that. When you play like that and win a game for your team, it is always a good feeling. That night (2016 game vs AUS) was a revelation of how fit you can be on a cricket field," Kohli said.

"The pitch was very good and an outstanding effort from the bowlers to pull things back," he added.

Kohli played a captain's knock by staying unbeaten on 72 runs to guide India to a seven-wicket victory in Mohali. He also displayed brilliant athleticism while fielding.

Kohli will be next seen in action during the third and final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday.