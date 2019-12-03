Virat Kohli congratulated teammate Manish Pandey after he got married to actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday. "Congratulations Pandey ji. Wish you both a lifetime of beautiful moments and happiness. God bless you both," Kohli tweeted on Tuesday. Pandey married Ashrita Shetty in Mumbai a day after he led Karnataka to the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy on Sunday. The wedding capped off a good year for the 30-year-old, who captained Karnataka to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and their second consecutive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy .

Congratulations Pandey ji. Wish you both a lifetime of beautiful moments and happiness. God bless you both@im_manishpandey — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 3, 2019

On Monday, Manish Pandey's Indian Premier League (IPL) team SunRisers Hyderabad also wished the batsman on the special occasion. "Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita," they had tweeted.

Rohit Sharma congratulated Manish Pandey as well for his "best innings".

"Wish you both all the happiness in the world. Trust me this will be your best innings," the explosive opener tweeted.

Suresh Raina also took to social media to wish Manish Pandey. "Congratulations @im_manishpandey," he tweeted.

"Congratulations on the start of your new innings @im_manishpandey. Best wishes!" pacer Umesh Yadav tweeted.

"Congratulations @im_manishpandey for getting married.. May god bless you both going forward.. lots of love," wrote Harbhajan Singh.

The middle order batsman scored an unbeaten 45-ball 60 as Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by a single run to win the thrilling final a day before his wedding.

Speaking after the match, he had said he was "looking forward to the India series (against West Indies), but tomorrow a big series to come... I'm getting married tomorrow."

Manish Pandey has represented India in 23 ODIs and 32 T20Is.