Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his outrage after a 20-year-old woman died on Tuesday in a Delhi hospital, two weeks after being gang-raped and tortured by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. "What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty," Kohli tweeted. "Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," he added in his tweet. The woman had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a deep gash in her tongue in the savage assault.

Injuries to her neck had left her paralysed and struggling to breathe, said doctors. She bit her tongue when her attackers were trying to strangle her.

All four attackers, upper caste men from the woman's village, are in jail. They will now also be charged with murder.

The woman was attacked on September 14 at her village in Hathras, some 200 km from Delhi.

In her statement to the police, she said she was dragged by her dupatta into the fields from a spot where she had been cutting grass with her mother and brother.

Virat Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates, where he is captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament was moved out to the UAE due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.