Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Show Off Their Dancing Skills At Zaheer Khan's Reception

Updated: 28 November 2017 14:57 IST

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge got married on November 23.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in attendance at Zaheer Khan's wedding © Instagram

A video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma burning the dance floor at Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's wedding reception is blitzing the Internet. Team India captain Virat Kohli is known for his cricketing skills and his mind-boggling records add credence to this fact. However, his off-field skills never cease to catch the necessary attention. In a video that surfaced online, Kohli and his girlfriend Anushka Sharma are seen shaking a leg at during the function.

Many sporting stars were in attendance at the party. Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh and many others were spotted partying with the newly-weds.

However, the main attraction of the reception, apart from the newly-married couple, was Virat and Anushka.

Virat is on a roll bludgeoning bowlers at will. He smashed a strokeful 213 off 267 balls to help India amass a huge first innings total against Sri Lanka. Kohli's knock and centuries from Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma ensured that India convincingly beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs.

"I just wanted to bat the way I bat. Get into good positions and rotate strike and score quickly so our bowlers have time to bowl the opposition out," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We will need that (approach) overseas so I was looking at doing that," he added.

Kohli and his team take on the Lankans in the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

