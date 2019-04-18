 
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Turn Perfect Hosts For RCB Team Members

Updated: 18 April 2019 10:53 IST

RCB slumped to their seventh defeat in eight matches of IPL 2019 on Monday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a party for RCB players at their Mumbai home. © Instagram @yuzi_chahal23

Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday, played perfect hosts for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who were in the city to play their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Mumbai Indians. The celebrity couple, dressed in black, white and blue, hosted a party for RCB players at their Mumbai home. Yuzvendra Chahal, Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal shared pictures from the evening and thanked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for being such generous hosts. "Thank you for the wonderful dinner last night @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #goodtimes," Yuzvendra Chahal wrote.

Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us

RCB slumped to their seventh defeat in eight matches of IPL 2019 when they lost by five wickets against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Hardik Pandya produced a sensational late cameo of 37 not out off just 16 balls to hand another crushing defeat to RCB.

Chasing 172 for a win, the match was hanging in a balance when Hardik Pandya came out to bat in the 16th over.

He turned the game on its head, smashing five boundaries and two sixes during his unconquered 16-ball innings on a turning track at the Wankhede Stadium. 

Mumbai Indians needed 22 runs from the last two overs but Hardik Pandya took just six balls to hit the required runs.

It was Mumbai Indians' fifth win in eight games and they are now at third spot on the IPL 2019 points table with 10 points.

However, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points.

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL game on Friday. 

