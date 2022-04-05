Since his heroics in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rishabh Pant has become a fan favourite for Indian cricket team fans. But it's not been all plain sailing in the past for the wicketkeeper-batter with critics constantly after him and fans lashing out at him for his inconsistency. He also faced intense competition from Wriddhiman Saha for away Tests, with the latter also starting in the first Test against Australia in December 2020. But ever since his 89-run knock at the Gabba, which handed Australia their first loss at the venue in 32 years, Pant has gone on to become an automatic selection and is also being touted as a future national team skipper.

Speaking to The Week, India batting coach Vikram Rathour praised the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain and also outlined his role in white-ball cricket.

"He will be a finisher at number five or six, he knows that. Nobody is pushing him to get a hundred in ODIs. He will always be an impact player and if he is consistently getting 40-50 and winning it for the team, then that is fine," he said.

Rathour also pointed out Pant's sudden growth as a player which has reflected in his playing attitude.

"He has suddenly grown up", said Rathour.

"Rohit and Dravid are in the saddle now, and he knows he is an important player in the India setup.... He has now matured as a player. He is getting better and better, but there is still a long way to cover," he further added.

In 30 Test matches for India, Pant has registered 1,920 runs with four tons. In ODI cricket, he has scored 715 runs in 24 games, including five fifties.

Meanwhile, in T20I cricket, the swashbuckling player has smacked 683 runs in 43 games.