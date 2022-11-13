Wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan starred with a knock of 114 off 112 balls in Tamil Nadu's nine-wicket win over Andhra in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament on Sunday. Tamil Nadu chose to field after the coin landed in their favour and the bowlers did well to bundle out the opposition for 205.

Openers Jagadeesan (12 fours, 2 sixes) B Sai Sudharsan (73 off 75 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) then helped Tamil Nadu cruise to the the target in 32.1 overs.

Andhra had looked in a good position at 143 for 1 with opener Abhishek Reddy and captain K S Bharat at the crease. But medium-pacer Sandeep Warrier removed Reddy for 85 (99 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) to a catch by B Aparajith.

Bharat (51, 62 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) was then dismissed by Warrier with the score at 152.

The TN bowlers kept striking at regular intervals with lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2 for 27 in 10 overs) choking the scoring while medium-pacer R Silambarasan (3 for 49) and Sanjay Yadav (2 for 34) also did the job for the team.

Chasing 206 for victory, Jagadeesan (12 fours, 2 sixes) and fellow opener Sudharsan forged a good partnership and attacked from the word go. The 177-run stand in just over 28 overs put Tamil Nadu firmly in control.

Sudharsan was run-out by Ashish but Jagadeesan continued to have a go at the Andhra bowlers and the team romped home in the 33rd over.

There were wins for Kerala, Haryana and Goa. All the first round matches on Saturday were washed out.

Brief scores: Andhra 205 all out in 45.3 overs (Abhishek Reddy 85, K S Bharat 51, R Silambarasan 3/49, R Sai Kishore 2/27, Sanjay Yadav 2/34, Sandeep Warrier 2/41) lost to Tamil Nadu 206 for 1 in 32.1 overs (N Jagadeesan 114 not out, B Sai Sudharsan 73) by nine wickets. TN: 4 points, Andhra: 0.

Arunachal Pradesh 102 all out in 29.3 overs (Amresh Rohit 59, Nedumankuzhy Basil 4/18, Sijomon Joseph 3/19) lost to Kerala 105 for 1 in 10.3 overs (Rohan Kunnumal 77 n.o, P Rahul 26) by nine wickets. Kerala: 4 points, Arunachal: 0.

Haryana 222 for 9 in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 54, Rahul Tewatia 37, Yashu Sharma 35, Ajay Mandal 4/49) beat Chhattisgarh 171 all out in 40.2 overs (Harpreet Singh 66, Jaideep Bhambu 3/39) by 35 runs (by VJD method). Haryana: 4 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

Goa 329 for 6 in 50 overs (Darshan Misal 107, Eknath Kerkar 63, Snehal Kauthankar 44, Deepraj Gaonkar 44, Ashutosh Aman 3/42) beat Bihar 241 all out in 46.5 overs (Sachin Kumar 70, Surya Vansh 63, Veer Pratap Singh 31 not out, Arjun Tendulkar 2/32, Siddhesh Lad 2/35) by 88 runs. Goa: 4 points, Bihar: 0.