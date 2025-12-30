Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates: Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami has rocked Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with twin blows in their fourth round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot. Shami dismissed Qamran Iqbal and Yawer Hassan, while ignored India pacer Akash Deep got the wicket of Murugan Ashwin to leave J&K reeling. In Jaipur, Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the key for Mumbai after the dismissal of fellow-opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Mumbai are on a three-match winning streak, and the side will aim to make it four in as many games. Teams like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Delhi and Bihar have also won their first three matches in the domestic competition. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unavailable for this round of matches. (Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Scorecard | Goa vs Mumbai Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 -