Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates: Bengal pacer Mohammed Shami has rocked Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with twin blows in their fourth round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Rajkot. Shami dismissed Qamran Iqbal and Yawer Hassan, while ignored India pacer Akash Deep got the wicket of Murugan Ashwin to leave J&K reeling. In Jaipur, Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the key for Mumbai after the dismissal of fellow-opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Mumbai are on a three-match winning streak, and the side will aim to make it four in as many games. Teams like Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Delhi and Bihar have also won their first three matches in the domestic competition. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are unavailable for this round of matches. (Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Scorecard | Goa vs Mumbai Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4 -
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Mukesh Kumar gets his first!
Mukesh Kumar joins the party for Bengal as he dismisses Shubham Khajuria. More trouble for J&K who are now tottering at 20/4 in Rajkot.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Raghuvanshi departs!
Musheer Khan has joined Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle following the dismissal of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who was given his marching orders by Vasuki Koushik
MUM: 41/1 (11.1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Shami strikes again!
Shami grabs his second of the match, reducing J&K to 17/3 in 8.1 overs. Yawer Hassan's dismissal brings captain Paras Dogra into the middle. Bengal on top!
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Akash Deep strikes for Bengal!
Akash Deep also gets on the act for Bengal, dismissing J&K's Murugan Ashwin for a six-ball duck. J&K are now in deep trouble at 6/2.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Mumbai off to a steady start!
Yashasvi Jaiswal slams three boundaries to give Mumbai a decent start. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is yet to open his account after playing 10 balls.
MUM: 19/0 (6.3)
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Shami strikes early
Mohammed Shami struck early for Bengal as he dismissed Jammu & Kashmir batter Qamran Iqbal on the second ball of the innings.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: A look at the toss results
GROUP A
Kerala vs Rajasthan - Rajasthan elect to bat
Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu - Toss yet to happen
Karnataka vs Puducherry - Karnataka elect to bat
Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura - MP elect to field
GROUP B
Bengal vs J&K - Bengal elect to field
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh - Assam elect to bat
Chandigarh vs Vidarbha - Vidarbha elect to field
Baroda vs Hyderabad - Hyderabad elect to field
GROUP C
Goa vs Mumbai - Goa elect to field
Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim - Sikkim elect to field
Maharashtra vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand elect to field
Himachal Pradesh vs Punjab - Punjab elect to field
GROUP D
Gujarat vs Railways - Gujarat elect to bat
Haryana vs Services - Haryana elect to field
Delhi vs Odisha - Delhi elect to field
Andhra vs Saurashtra - Andhra elect to field
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will not feature in this round of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. While Rohit is done with his quota of matches, Virat will be feature in Delhi's match against Railways on January 6.
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Mumbai squad
Shardul Thakur (C), Hardik Tamore (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddhesh Lad, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Ishan Mulchandani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Sylvester DSouza, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Akash Anand, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil
Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th round matches. All eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal as he features for Mumbai with most of the star cricketers not in action on Wednesday.