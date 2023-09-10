One of the biggest critics of the Indian team, Venkatesh Prasad, hasn't believed in mincing his words while expressing his opinions on cricketing affairs. Having publicly criticised KL Rahul and a few other cricketers in the past, Prasad took a swipe at the Asian Cricket Council most recently, after the governing body announced an exceptional 'Reserve Day' for the India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash. While Prasad's decision to take a swipe at the Jay Shah-led ACC got fans' attention, a post from him on X (formerly Twitter), triggered an even bigger storm.

But, Prasad decided to delete, suggesting the post was being comprehended in an unexpected way. But, the former India pacer then decided to share the post once again, this time with a few alterations.

"It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hardwork of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn't just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics,sports, journalism, corporate," Prasad's fresh post read.

"It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hard work of an organisation that is generally non-corrupt and get a stamp of corruption on the whole leadership, not just on a micro level but at a large level," Prasad's deleted tweet read.

When an X user had asked Prasad about the reason for deleting his tweet, he said: "That was a general tweet where I spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large-scale implications on a macro level as well in any field. Since I was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in other tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted," he said.

Prasad had earlier also criticised the BCCI over the manner in which the tickets for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup have been put up for sale. Be it the selection matters in the Indian team, the functioning of the board, or the performance of individuals, Prasad hasn't flinched while sharing his critical opinions.