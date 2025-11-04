The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup, picking some exciting players, including the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ashutosh Sharma, Suyash Sharma, etc. The tournament gives the emerging stars an opportunity to test themselves against young guns from different countries across the continent. The tourney would see the young and vibrant Indian stars go up against players from Pakistan, a match that will not just test their skills but also their nerves.

In a release on Tuesday, the BCCI said: "The Senior Men's Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the Asian Cricket Council's Rising Stars Asia Cup to be held in Qatar. The tournament will be played from 14th to 23rd November 2025 at West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha."

The India A players picked for the Rising Stars Asia Cup are: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.

The BCCI also picked 5 stand-by players for the tournament. They are: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.

In the tournament, India A are placed in Group B alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan A.

India will open their Group B league stage campaign on Friday, 14th November, against the UAE. Their second and most anticipated match is a clash with Pakistan A on Sunday, 16th November. The group stage concludes for India on Tuesday, 18th November, when they face Oman.

Should India qualify from the group, they will compete in the semi-finals, both of which are scheduled for Friday, 21st November. The winner of their respective semi-final will then progress to the Final on Sunday, 23rd November, which marks the climax of the tournament.