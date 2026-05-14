Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken another step forward towards getting a senior India call-up. The 15-year-old wonderkid, who is the fastest Indian centurion in the IPL, has been named in the Tilak Varma-led India A squad which will tour Sri Lanka in June. Sooryavanshi is currently playing in the IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals. There has been speculation that Sooryavanshi is being considered by the selection panel for the tour of Ireland in June, or the trip to Zimbabwe after that, or one of the West Indies home T20Is and the Asian Games in Japan come September. India A is generally considered the stepping stone to a senior India call-up.

Before this, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was part of the India A team that played in the 2025 Asia Cup Rising Stars.

"The Men's Selection Committee has picked the India A squad for the upcoming one-day tri-series in Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in June 2026. The tri-series will feature hosts Sri Lanka A, India A and Afghanistan A. Following the limited-overs tri-series, India A will also play two multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A, with the squad for the red-ball fixtures to be announced at a later date," the BCCI said in a statement.

"The white-ball series will be played in Dambulla, while the multi-day matches will take place in Galle."

India A squad for the tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan.

Earlier, when asked if a tour to Ireland or Zimbabwe would be ideal for him, as it would practically be an A tour, India great Ravichandran Ashwin gave his take in detail.

"For me, his ideal preparation after the IPL would be to give him some Emerging tour, first-class cricket or India A tour. That experience for a 12-month period will hold him in good stead," Ashwin told Revsportz.

"This is Vaibhav's second proper season in the IPL. Last year, he did reasonably well, and this year he has started well. I really like that kid and have my fingers crossed for him to do well. But look at the people who are standing in line. Yashasvi Jaiswal was left out of the 2024 World Cup. He needs to play T20 cricket. Priyansh Arya is also knocking on the door. Both Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have played that Emerging tour in Doha," he said.

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