On the tour of England with the India U19 team, Indian Premier League prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi had fans queuing up for him outside the stadium. As Vaibhav looked to climb the ladder of success, little did he know that his exploits in the IPL had already won him plenty of fans across the globe. Vaibhav's teammate in the India U19 team, Vihaan Malhotra, recalled how shy the Rajasthan Royals star was upon seeing fans waiting to click pictures with him and take his autograph in the United Kingdom. Being a 14-year-old kid who started to gain a fandom rapidly, such a reaction from the teenager was expected.

In the IPL 2025 season for the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav scored 252 runs from seven innings at a strike rate of 206.55, justifying the hype around his name. The young opener might already be a pro at handling top-quality bowlers, but when it comes to dealing with fans, he is an absolute novice.

Vaibhav's teammate Malhotra, recalled how embarrassed the batter was upon being told that fans were waiting to meet him outside the stadium.

"Vaibhav ke fans aaye hue the. Wo bol rahe the ki Vaibhav ko bulao, aur use sharm aa rahi thi. Hum use chidhate rehte the (Vaibhav's fans came to meet him. He was signing autographs but was really embarrassed and we also teased him a lot). He is the youngest of the lot, so we always kind of try and take care of him," Malhotra told the Times of India.

In the U19 assignment in England, Malhotra and Suryavanshi put 209 runs on the board together, with the latter's blazing performance leaving the former in awe.

"In the fourth one-day, I put on 209 runs for the second wicket with Vaibhav. We both scored centuries, but he smoked 10 sixes, and I had the best seat in the house. His bat swing is something we are in awe of," Malhotra recalls.

"A cricketing field always teaches you new things. For example, in my case, I have two absolute superstars in my team. Competition is there, and in the future, people will compare us with them as well, but it is good for us. When Vaibhav was hitting sixes for fun in the IPL, it pumped me to work hard," he said.