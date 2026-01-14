Story ProgressBack to home
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, WPL 2026
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals won the toss against UP Warriorz and elected to field
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, WPL 2026© BCCI
UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, WPL 2026: The Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals has won the toss and decided to field first against the UP Warriorz in match seven of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals are ranked fourth in the WPL 2026 standings with two consecutive defeats, whereas UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom with as many losses. After losing their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 12, UP Warriorz Women skipper Meg Lanning admitted that her team was outplayed by the opponents. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 7, Women's Premier League, 2026, Jan 14, 2026
Play In Progress
UPW
0/1 (0.3)
DC
Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Meg Lanning
0 (0)
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp
0/1 (0.3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
UP vs Delhi Live
Phoebe Litchfield is the new batter on the crease.
OUT! IN THE AIR... TAKEN!
Huge appeal now for LBW, but the umpire shakes her head! However, Delhi Capitals has challenged with a review. This is on a good length, pitching it just outside off and angling in. Kiran Navgire hags back and looks to flick it but misses on the inside edge to thump her upper pad of the pad. The UltraEdge shows no bat involvement and the Ball Trackings shows that the wicket hitting the top of leg stump is umpire's call.
Swing right away! Good-length delivery, pitching it around the sixth stump and swinging it away from the batter. Kiran Navgire looks to lash it over cover but gets beaten on the outside edge.
All set now for the action to commence. The umpires stride out to the middle and the players of Delhi Capitals have scattered to take their fielding positions. Meg Lanning will be pairing with Kiran Navgire to open for UP Warriorz. Marizanne Kapp, as usual, starts with the new ball. Away we go...
Meg Lanning, captain of UP Warriorz, starts off saying that the toss is very unpredictable in this season of WPL. She further notes that her team would be happy to bat second, given the trend of teams batting second doing well. However, she emphasizes that regardless of when they bat, execution is key. Lanning expresses her team's eagerness to put the Capitals under pressure early and notes that they've seen some progression at the top of the order. She's confident that this will give them a good chance to take on the bowlers and allow players to operate in their strengths. While acknowledging areas for improvement from the last game, Lanning mentions that the team has had productive discussions and is now focused on executing their plans. She notes that with both teams familiar with each other's gameplay, the match will be a great challenge, but one that her team is looking forward to. Ended up announcing that Chloe Tryon is replacing Deandra Dottin for this match.
Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper of Delhi Capitals, says that they will bowl first, citing the pitch's expected improvement as the dew sets in later in the game. She believes that any target set on this pitch can be chased down. Jemimah is pleased with the team's performance, highlighting their display of character with both bat and ball. She also notes that the game yielded many positive moments and valuable learnings. She further singles out Nandni Sharma, as a young and standout performer and a captain's delight. Rodrigues praises Nandani's accuracy and fearlessness in bowling any delivery. She emphasizes the importance of keeping things simple and trusting that the results will follow. Ended up saying that the team will stick with the same lineup.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI) - Lizelle Lee (WK), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani and Nandni Sharma.
UP Warriorz (Playing XI) - Meg Lanning (C), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Chloe Tryon (In place of Deandra Dottin), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey and Kranti Gaud.
TOSS - Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to BOWL first.