UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates, WPL 2026: The Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals has won the toss and decided to field first against the UP Warriorz in match seven of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Delhi Capitals are ranked fourth in the WPL 2026 standings with two consecutive defeats, whereas UP Warriorz are languishing at the bottom with as many losses. After losing their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 12, UP Warriorz Women skipper Meg Lanning admitted that her team was outplayed by the opponents. (LIVE SCORECARD)