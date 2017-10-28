Twitter's Hilarious Reply To Ross Taylor's Question For Virender Sehwag

Kane Williamson-led side is currently touring India for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20Is) series. Apart from the on-field rivalry, cricketers from both teams seem to be enjoying each other's company. After Ross Taylor and Tom Latham stitched together a massive 200-run partnership to get their team over the line in the first ODI, former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to appreciate Taylor's knock of 95 off 100 balls. He had tweeted, "Well played @RossLTaylor Darji ji. Great effort after handling the pressure of Diwali orders". Following which, cricketing fans were treated to some great banter between the New Zealander and Sehwag -- that also in Hindi.

Ahead of the third and final ODI at Kanpur, the stylish right-handed batsman took some time off to go bowling and then posted a photo on Instagram of his name being misspelt on the scoreboard. "Tenpin bowling #Kanpur styles. Started with Taylor, then I was 'Darji' which in Hindi means 'Tailor'... now I am Taler ???? wonder how else my name can be spelt ??. Any ideas? #Taylor #Darji #Taler #India @virendersehwag," wrote Taylor.

No sooner was this post uploaded on Twitter, Twitteratis flooded the comments section with hilarious suggestions for his name.

Hahahahha YES YOUR REAL NAME IN HINDI GULABKUMAR DARJI — Dhaval Dabhi (@djdabhi) October 27, 2017

We can also call you "Rose" instead of "Ross" — Lakshay Soni (@Lakshay_Soni3) October 27, 2017

Slowly you will become Taller — Ankit Singh (@imankitttt) October 27, 2017

Hahahahaha @virendersehwag aapka asar agya sir @RossLTaylor darji ji ko kya tweet kra hai #ViruPanti — Parth (@parth8474) October 27, 2017

The Virat Kohli-led side will be aiming to win the final match in order to keep their winning momentum intact. However, it certainly won't be easy against a strong New Zealand outfit. Sunil Gavaskar, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, had said that New Zealand have been presenting different challenges to the Indian side as compared to the other teams in recent times.

The final ODI will be played in Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.