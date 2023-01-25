The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) fetched a whopping sum of Rs 4670 crore from the bidding of the teams for the inaugural Women's Premier League. BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed about the overall bidding price details on Twitter on Wednesday. Jay Shah said that the tournament has been named as Women's Premier League by the BCCI. He also pointed out that the overall amount garnered from bidding amount was more than what was fetched from the bidding of the teams for inaugural men's IPL in 2008.

"Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid," wrote Shah on the microblogging site.

"This marks the beginning of a revolution in women's cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WPL would bring necessary reforms in women's cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholder. The @BCCI has named the league - Women's Premier League (WPL). Let the journey begin...." added Shah.

The BCCI in a separate tweet revealed the names of the five organisations that won the bids for the teams. Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise for a whopping Rs 1289 crore. The Mumbai franchise was won by Indiawin Sports Pvt Ltd for Rs 912.99 crore. The Bengaluru franchise went to Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd for Rs 901 crore.

JSW GMR Cricket Pvt Ltd won the Delhi franchise with a bid of Rs 810 crore, while the Lucknow franchise was bought for Rs 757 crore by Capri Global Holding Pvt Ltd.





It is worth noting that the Viacom18 has already secured the Women's Premier League (IPL) media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle for a whopping Rs 951 crore which means per match value of INR 7.09 crore for next 5 years.