The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the franchise owners in the Pakistan Super League are facing a catch-22 situation over signing on some of the high profile overseas players who went unsold in the Indian Premier League auction recently. PSL 10, to be held between April 8 to May 19, is clashing with the IPL this time and teams are keen to sign players such as David Warner and Steve Smith, who did not find takers in IPL auction.

A team source told PTI while the six franchise owners were keen to rope in some of the high profile players available after the IPL auction, the salary ceiling of USD 200,000 for players in the PSL players draft had made the situation difficult.

Big names like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow. Adil Rashid etc would be free of international commitments as the window from April to May is reserved for the IPL.

"But the problem is that the players draft scheduled on January 11 time is running out to find a formula to sign on high profile players and also ensure a sense of disparity doesn't develop among players in the PSL," said a source.

He explained that the PCB and franchise owners were aware that it was unlikely most of the high profile players unsold in the IPL would sign for under USD 200,000.

"The PSL's new CEO, Salman Naseer has even suggested that the franchise owners directly talk to the players' agents so that the PCB is not involved in negotiations." The source said some of the franchise owners were reluctant to pay players anything above the salary cap for the PSL and also fear that even if a franchise signs on a high profile player directly at a higher salary it could lead to dissatisfaction among other players specially the local ones in the league.

Another franchise source said that some of the agents of those players unsold in the IPL had already made contact with some franchises inquiring about potential deals.

"Some franchises are also opposing bypassing the draft and insist that all major players should be part of it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)