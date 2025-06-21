Sri Lankan great Angelo Matthews bowed out from the longest format after the first Test between the hosts and Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium. In 119 Tests, Mathews has amassed 8241 runs at an average of 44.4, while picking 33 wickets. He was given a guard of honour by the Bangladesh side as he made his way back for the final time in whites. “Since I announced my retirement, I can't believe the love that I have received so far. I am certainly overwhelmed. Ever so grateful to all those who supported me right throughout. It wasn't an easy journey; there were a lot of ups and downs, happiness and sadness. But through it all, I was able to do it because of the support that I have received,” said Matthews post-game.

Mathews made his Test debut in 2009. He captained Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, including a famous win in Headingley in 2014, and is currently the side's third leading run-getter in the longer format after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

“(Emotional?) Well, obviously. Retiring from the best format, the format that I loved playing. It's time for the younger players to take the baton and drive Sri Lanka through. We certainly have the young talent in the dressing room. I should congratulate Bangladesh, they've had a wonderful Test match,” he added.

Matthews also reflected on what were his favourite memories were during his long Test career, to which he replied, “The win against England in England and whitewashing the Australians in Sri Lanka 3-0, that was a huge highlight and honour achieved by the entire team. I am thankful to all the players who have supported me throughout, the coaches, and all the fans for being there with me. The love that I have received, thank you so much.”

In the end, the first Test of the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle ended in a tense draw, marked by a dramatic final session.

Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 296 in 37 overs, chose to play defensively and finished at 72/4, surviving a late spin assault led by Taijul Islam, who took 3-23, including key wickets of Angelo Mathews—playing his final Test—and Dinesh Chandimal.