Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday announced the appointment of New Zealand cricket legend Tim Southee as the team's bowling coach for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Southee represented his country in 107 Test matches, 161 ODIs, and 126 T20 Internationals, taking 776 wickets. Southee was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad (2021, 2022, 2023) in the IPL during his playing career. "KKR has always felt like home to me, and it's an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026," said the New Zealander.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said, "We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity. Tim's vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)