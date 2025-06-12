Sanjana Ganesan, wife of star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, feels his husband has become cricketer after the birth of their son, Angad. Bumrah tied the knot with Sanjana, who is a TV presenter, in 2021. The couple was blessed with a baby boy in September 2023. "When we held him (their baby) in the hospital, my husband was playing the Asia Cup when we were having the baby and then he just flew back. I dont want to stay it but I think he's (Bumrah) become a better cricketer after Angad's come around. When you have that atmosphere that you can come back home to and be at peace you can just switch off and be a dad and a husband, its helpful," Sanjana said on 'Moment of Silence' podcast.

On being asked to speak on wives of other cricketers, Sanjana suggested that all of them are different.

"They are all different. Even these athletes and players are all in the team they all have different pesonalities. Like you can see it on a field of cricket. So their wives are tailored to their requirements almost. I'll be interviewing a player on the field and then later in the balcony I'll met his wife and I'll be like you know what I get it. It's like yin and yang in almost every situation. You just realise that this is what this guy was missing and this is why she is his wife," he added.

Sanjana also opened up her viral interview with Bumrah after India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final last year. Sanjana revealed that while she likes to interview her husband, the star pacer does funny things to distract her.

"Post the World Cup win I was interviewing my husband. I didn't know where to go from a question after a point so I wrapped it up and I've said all the best for the future. I like interviewing him. He's fun to be around. He can tell from my face that I am focusing too much and he is constantly in this endeavor to make me slip out of that role and he'll do funny things and he'll smile or randomly wink and I am like this is not going to work," Sanjana revealed.

Sanjana also shed light on her bond with Bumrah away from the eyes of cameras, calling the latter as her "best gossip buddy".

"He is my best gossip buddy. Like we'll get into bed and we'll get like chocolate and netflix and we'll watch some netflix and switch it off after a while and be like you know what happened at work today...," she added.