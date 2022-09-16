Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has now reacted to the statement given by Shahid Afridi, where he said that pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is paying for his own rehabilitation in England and is staying in the country on his own money. Akram said that if this is true then it is indeed shocking as Shaheen Afridi is a top player and is "box-office". He also said that it would be really unfair if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not looking after their main stars.

"If this is true, this is really shocking. He is one of our top players, he is box-office. If PCB do not look after this kid, and if this is true (what Shahid Afridi said), then it is unfair. He should have straightaway been sent to the best knee surgeon in the world. But he is looking after all this himself, I am still shocked about it," Akram said in an interview with ARY News.

Earlier, while speaking to Pakistan's Samaa TV, Afridi had said: "He has flown out to the UK on his own ticket, he is staying there on his own money, I arranged a doctor for him there, he contacted him there, the PCB is not doing anything in all this. As far as I know he is doing everything about staying there and coordination with doctors."

However, late Thursday night, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a clarification, saying the board will always be responsible for arranging medical care for all their players.

"The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022," the PCB said in an official statement.

"It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment," it added.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, after Shahid Afridi's comments, PCB contacted Shaheen to reassure him that the expenses would be reimbursed.